VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.1 million VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $975.28M. VEON’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.0% off its 52-week high of $1.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 52.0% up since then. When we look at VEON Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the VEON Ltd. (VEON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VEON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VEON Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.04%, with the 5-day performance at -9.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is -1.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VEON’s forecast low is $2.55 with $2.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -410.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -410.0% for it to hit the projected low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.10%. The 2023 estimates are for VEON Ltd. earnings to increase by 221.90%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares while 18.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.12%. There are 18.80% institutions holding the VEON Ltd. stock share, with Exor Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 120.79 million VEON shares worth $55.56 million.

Shah Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 74.39 million shares worth $34.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. With 16.02 million shares estimated at $7.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $3.94 million.