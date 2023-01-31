Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $241.46M. VLDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -355.14% off its 52-week high of $4.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 33.64% up since then. When we look at Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Analysts gave the Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VLDR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Instantly VLDR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.85%, with the 5-day performance at 7.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is 47.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Velodyne Lidar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.90% over the past 6 months, a -1.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Velodyne Lidar Inc. will fall -5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.94 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.06 million and $17.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Velodyne Lidar Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.10%.

VLDR Dividends

Velodyne Lidar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.15% of Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares while 31.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.04%. There are 31.17% institutions holding the Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 11.89 million VLDR shares worth $11.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.40% or 9.68 million shares worth $9.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.44 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $4.13 million.