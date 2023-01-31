TRKA Stock Forecast 2023: Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Remains Strong With -689.47% Downside

In the last trading session, 30.76 million Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.19 changed hands at $0.03 or 21.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.83M. TRKA’s last price was a discount, traded about -689.47% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 52.63% up since then. When we look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.52 million.

Analysts gave the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 21.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.79%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 35.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRKA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -689.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -689.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Troika Media Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -95.00%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.57% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares while 7.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.77%. There are 7.00% institutions holding the Troika Media Group Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.04% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million TRKA shares worth $0.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 1.4 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 80805.0 shares worth around $15352.0.