Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.69 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. SUMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.38% off its 52-week high of $12.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.43, which suggests the last value was 45.0% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.19 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.32%, with the 5-day performance at 18.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is 54.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.31 days.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sumo Logic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.67% over the past 6 months, a 21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sumo Logic Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.62 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sumo Logic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $74.12 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sumo Logic Inc. earnings to increase by 31.00%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.04% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares while 71.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.07%. There are 71.08% institutions holding the Sumo Logic Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 9.64 million SUMO shares worth $72.19 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 7.34 million shares worth $54.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.83 million shares estimated at $21.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $18.39 million.