SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.89 million SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at $0.26 or 30.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.46M. SBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -390.09% off its 52-week high of $5.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 63.06% up since then. When we look at SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.74K.

Analysts gave the SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SBIG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Instantly SBIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 30.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.89%, with the 5-day performance at 23.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is 139.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBIG’s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -152.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.61% for it to hit the projected low.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.3 million.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.46% of SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares while 37.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.78%. There are 37.51% institutions holding the SpringBig Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million SBIG shares worth $0.93 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 23342.0 shares estimated at $41782.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.