Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.73 changing hands around $0.13 or 5.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.11M. SILO’s current price is a discount, trading about -355.68% off its 52-week high of $12.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 13.92% up since then. When we look at Silo Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.41K.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Instantly SILO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.92 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.75%, with the 5-day performance at 6.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) is -20.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Silo Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 169.20%.

SILO Dividends

Silo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.91% of Silo Pharma Inc. shares while 0.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.99%. There are 0.90% institutions holding the Silo Pharma Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 26861.0 SILO shares worth $0.14 million.