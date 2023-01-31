Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 9.61 million Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.25M. SFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1252.38% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 38.1% up since then. When we look at Shift Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2274 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.03%, with the 5-day performance at 5.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is 56.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.66 days.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift Technologies Inc. will rise 10.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.71 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Shift Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $124.05 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Shift Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -202.00%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.77% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares while 28.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.99%. There are 28.20% institutions holding the Shift Technologies Inc. stock share, with Jefferies Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.60% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million SFT shares worth $3.77 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 2.66 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $1.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.65 million.