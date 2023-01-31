SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS): Don’t Ditch SHFS Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 3.39 million SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.97 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.40M. SHFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -3041.24% off its 52-week high of $30.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 12.37% up since then. When we look at SHF Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.55K.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Instantly SHFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.25%, with the 5-day performance at -23.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is -46.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.43% of SHF Holdings Inc. shares while 66.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 338.74%. There are 66.29% institutions holding the SHF Holdings Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million SHFS shares worth $16.97 million.

ATW Spac Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 1.3 million shares worth $13.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation. With 91332.0 shares estimated at $0.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 19090.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.