Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL).

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.06 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $421.21M. EVTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -480.1% off its 52-week high of $11.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.10, which suggests the last value was -1.94% down since then. When we look at Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 391.11K.

Analysts gave the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVTL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.58 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) is -44.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVTL’s forecast low is $3.33 with $4.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.38% over the past 6 months, a 69.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 78.31% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. shares while 10.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.67%. There are 10.34% institutions holding the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. stock share, with Standard Investments LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million EVTL shares worth $1.46 million.

Sona Asset Management (US) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 55700.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 2.2 million shares estimated at $20.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.05% of total outstanding shares.