Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 3.67 million Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.08 or -7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.04M. QNCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -628.0% off its 52-week high of $7.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 46.0% up since then. When we look at Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Instantly QNCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.89%, with the 5-day performance at 30.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) is 76.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QNCX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quince Therapeutics Inc. will rise 61.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.80% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Quince Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.30% per year.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.25% of Quince Therapeutics Inc. shares while 32.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.14%. There are 32.68% institutions holding the Quince Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 3.28 million QNCX shares worth $7.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.18% or 0.79 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Permanent Portfolio Fund-Permanent Portfolio. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $1.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Permanent Portfolio Fund-Permanent Portfolio held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.58 million.