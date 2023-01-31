Performance & Trends Of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Stock

In the latest trading session, 4.04 million Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $109.05 changing hands around $9.05 or 9.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.14B. SPOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.19% off its 52-week high of $208.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.29, which suggests the last value was 36.46% up since then. When we look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended SPOT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.25.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 110.42 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 9.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.13%, with the 5-day performance at 9.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 38.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.99, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPOT’s forecast low is $78.28 with $161.23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spotify Technology S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.46% over the past 6 months, a -118.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spotify Technology S.A. will fall -443.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -318.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Spotify Technology S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.97 billion and $2.81 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Spotify Technology S.A. earnings to increase by 94.30%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.18% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares while 58.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.71%. There are 58.05% institutions holding the Spotify Technology S.A. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.62% of the shares, roughly 26.2 million SPOT shares worth $2.46 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 15.76 million shares worth $1.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 9.27 million shares estimated at $1.05 billion under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $272.66 million.