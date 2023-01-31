Performance & Trends Of Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.89 changed hands at -$2.54 or -15.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.94B. ABCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.6% off its 52-week high of $19.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.54, which suggests the last value was 9.72% up since then. When we look at Abcam plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.40K.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Instantly ABCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.55 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -15.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.73%, with the 5-day performance at -18.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is -10.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Abcam plc earnings to increase by 27.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.39% per year.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Abcam plc shares while 13.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.33%. There are 13.33% institutions holding the Abcam plc stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 8.45 million ABCM shares worth $122.14 million.

Brown Advisory Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 3.17 million shares worth $45.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $87.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $24.29 million.