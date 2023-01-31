Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 18.06 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $12.50 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.96B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.8% off its 52-week high of $40.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.66, which suggests the last value was 46.72% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.21 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended PTON as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.37 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.43%, with the 5-day performance at 7.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 58.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.78 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.72% over the past 6 months, a 41.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will rise 48.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650.08 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $880.85 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 85.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.93%. There are 85.15% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 44.79 million PTON shares worth $411.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 26.27 million shares worth $241.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.79 million shares estimated at $89.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 8.59 million shares worth around $78.86 million.