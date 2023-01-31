Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $680.28M. PGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -3065.14% off its 52-week high of $34.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 47.71% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Analysts gave the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PGY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.10%, with the 5-day performance at 3.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -12.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PGY’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $179.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $181.5 million.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares while 43.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.84%. There are 43.84% institutions holding the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 43.03 million PGY shares worth $179.85 million.

Ejf Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.54% or 17.89 million shares worth $74.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $1.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 95034.0 shares worth around $0.17 million.