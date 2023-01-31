OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -3.29% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.19 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $364.20M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.11% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 21.35% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended OGI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Organigram Holdings Inc.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9870 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -3.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.21%, with the 5-day performance at -8.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 25.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.64 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.85% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 90.90%.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 10 and April 14.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.66% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 13.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.13%. There are 13.93% institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.75% of the shares, roughly 14.91 million OGI shares worth $13.68 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 3.9 million shares worth $3.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 14.91 million shares estimated at $13.68 million under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $2.09 million.