Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.45M. ORMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -589.95% off its 52-week high of $13.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 9.05% up since then. When we look at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ORMP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.46%, with the 5-day performance at -2.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is -81.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORMP’s forecast low is $2.80 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1658.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 218.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $690k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $720k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 59.80%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders