NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.20M. NRBO’s last price was a discount, traded about -7782.72% off its 52-week high of $63.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 32.1% up since then. When we look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8897 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.86%, with the 5-day performance at 1.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 19.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.59% over the past 6 months, a 41.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 63.90%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 30 and April 03.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.43% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 27.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.09%. There are 27.16% institutions holding the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 16467.0 NRBO shares worth $0.24 million.

Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 6842.0 shares worth $98483.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 13647.0 shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 1985.0 shares worth around $28572.0.