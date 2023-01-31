Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.04 or 8.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.89M. MGTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -624.0% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 36.0% up since then. When we look at Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Instantly MGTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.58%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) is 31.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.75% over the past 6 months, a 3.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. will rise 15.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares while 77.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.16%. There are 77.38% institutions holding the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with TRV GP IV, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 6.76 million MGTA shares worth $3.38 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 5.36 million shares worth $2.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $0.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.23 million.