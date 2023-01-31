Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.33M. ZEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -646.91% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 64.2% up since then. When we look at Lightning eMotors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Instantly ZEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.98%, with the 5-day performance at 2.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) is 163.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.08 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lightning eMotors Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.19% over the past 6 months, a 92.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lightning eMotors Inc. will rise 55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -221.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.82 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lightning eMotors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.26 million and $4.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 391.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Lightning eMotors Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.90%.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.57% of Lightning eMotors Inc. shares while 20.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.76%. There are 20.55% institutions holding the Lightning eMotors Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.70% of the shares, roughly 4.31 million ZEV shares worth $11.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 2.07 million shares worth $5.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.1 million shares estimated at $4.81 million under it, the former controlled 4.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $3.95 million.