Let’s Talk About Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.96 million Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at -$0.18 or -6.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $950.61M. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.58% off its 52-week high of $7.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.42, which suggests the last value was 42.74% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.31 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.69 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -6.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 69.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.16% over the past 6 months, a -80.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qurate Retail Inc. will fall -76.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.82 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.14 billion and $4.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.00% per year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.94% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares while 88.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.97%. There are 88.30% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.30% of the shares, roughly 49.7 million QRTEA shares worth $142.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 34.26 million shares worth $98.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 33.25 million shares estimated at $66.82 million under it, the former controlled 8.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 9.92 million shares worth around $28.48 million.