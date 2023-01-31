Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 7.39 million Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.02 or 10.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.44M. KRBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -404.55% off its 52-week high of $1.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 31.82% up since then. When we look at Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 501.14K.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2790 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 10.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.75%, with the 5-day performance at -20.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is 41.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.93% over the past 6 months, a -58.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. earnings to increase by 16.70%.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.21% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares while 6.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.22%. There are 6.81% institutions holding the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million KRBP shares worth $45485.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 78854.0 shares worth $33520.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 36662.0 shares estimated at $15585.0 under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4300.0 shares worth around $1827.0.