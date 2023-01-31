Is Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.82 changed hands at -$0.27 or -1.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.63B. SHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.04% off its 52-week high of $24.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.78, which suggests the last value was 65.64% up since then. When we look at Sotera Health Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Analysts gave the Sotera Health Company (SHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SHC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sotera Health Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Instantly SHC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.53 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.92%, with the 5-day performance at -2.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) is 115.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -16.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHC’s forecast low is $7.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 58.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sotera Health Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.40% over the past 6 months, a 5.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sotera Health Company will fall -4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $247.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sotera Health Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $253.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $241.25 million and $236.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sotera Health Company earnings to increase by 405.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of Sotera Health Company shares while 87.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.63%. There are 87.90% institutions holding the Sotera Health Company stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 37.37% of the shares, roughly 105.42 million SHC shares worth $1.77 billion.

GTCR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 24.91% or 70.28 million shares worth $1.18 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $50.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $49.63 million.