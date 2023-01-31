Is SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 9.38 million SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.23 or 20.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.54M. SOBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -627.61% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 51.49% up since then. When we look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.16K.

Analysts gave the SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOBR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 20.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.07%, with the 5-day performance at 16.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 41.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SOBR Safe Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.09% over the past 6 months, a -112.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.60%. The 2023 estimates are for SOBR Safe Inc. earnings to increase by 84.50%.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.14% of SOBR Safe Inc. shares while 11.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.98%. There are 11.48% institutions holding the SOBR Safe Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million SOBR shares worth $0.16 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 33572.0 shares worth $33242.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.