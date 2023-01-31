Is Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NVVE) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.92 million Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at $0.4 or 21.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.37M. NVVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.65% off its 52-week high of $10.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 80.87% up since then. When we look at Nuvve Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 408.65K.

Analysts gave the Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NVVE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nuvve Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Instantly NVVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 61.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6400 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 21.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 243.28%, with the 5-day performance at 61.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 362.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVVE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuvve Holding Corp. will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 174.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nuvve Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.4 million and $1.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 275.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Nuvve Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -529.90%.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.39% of Nuvve Holding Corp. shares while 27.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.70%. There are 27.01% institutions holding the Nuvve Holding Corp. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.01% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million NVVE shares worth $4.2 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.39% or 0.53 million shares worth $2.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $1.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.83 million.