Is Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.02 or 5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.23M. WNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -1111.11% off its 52-week high of $3.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Instantly WNW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.31%, with the 5-day performance at 19.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 38.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Meiwu Technology Company Limited earnings to increase by 52.80%.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.29% of Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.94%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Meiwu Technology Company Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WNW shares worth $61156.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 82900.0 shares worth $48164.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 41954.0 shares estimated at $24375.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.