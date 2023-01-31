Is Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.05M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -3492.59% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 14.81% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2999 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.70%, with the 5-day performance at -7.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 7.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Imperial Petroleum Inc. earnings to decrease by -823.20%.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares while 2.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.76%. There are 2.75% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million IMPP shares worth $1.14 million.

MSD Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 28708.0 shares estimated at $12060.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.