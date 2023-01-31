Is Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 12.69 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.04 or 18.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.70M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -600.0% off its 52-week high of $1.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 57.14% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 62.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 18.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.66%, with the 5-day performance at 62.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 110.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFAI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardforce AI Co. Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.72% over the past 6 months, a -230.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Guardforce AI Co. Limited earnings to decrease by -72.20%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.11% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 70375.0 GFAI shares worth $31964.0.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 40000.0 shares worth $18168.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 4796.0 shares estimated at $2178.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.