Investor Confidence Declines As BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Shares Lose -$0.16

In the last trading session, 1.47 million BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $8.95 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.30B. BBIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.23% off its 52-week high of $12.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.98, which suggests the last value was 44.36% up since then. When we look at BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBIO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.99.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Instantly BBIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.59 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.45%, with the 5-day performance at 5.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 32.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBIO’s forecast low is $15.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.6% for it to hit the projected low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.35% over the past 6 months, a 17.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. will rise 6.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.9 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $8.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.47% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares while 95.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.24%. There are 95.63% institutions holding the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 20.95% of the shares, roughly 31.06 million BBIO shares worth $282.03 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.96% or 26.62 million shares worth $241.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $52.5 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $27.76 million.