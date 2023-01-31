International Paper Company (NYSE: IP): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 3.14 million International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.64 changing hands around $2.85 or 7.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.13B. IP’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.6% off its 52-week high of $50.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.69, which suggests the last value was 24.48% up since then. When we look at International Paper Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the International Paper Company (IP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended IP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Paper Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) trade information

Instantly IP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.90 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 7.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.35%, with the 5-day performance at 10.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is 16.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.32, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IP’s forecast low is $25.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.48% for it to hit the projected low.

International Paper Company (IP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Paper Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.09% over the past 6 months, a 15.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Paper Company will rise 38.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.47 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that International Paper Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.09 billion and $5.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.20%. The 2023 estimates are for International Paper Company earnings to increase by 391.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

IP Dividends

International Paper Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30. The 4.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.85. It is important to note, however, that the 4.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of International Paper Company shares while 89.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.74%. There are 89.41% institutions holding the International Paper Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.98% of the shares, roughly 43.35 million IP shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 35.46 million shares worth $1.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 10.92 million shares estimated at $456.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $356.93 million.