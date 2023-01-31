Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 52.41 million Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.77 or 114.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.93M. HILS’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.44% off its 52-week high of $4.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 79.17% up since then. When we look at Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 313.83K.

Analysts gave the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HILS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Instantly HILS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 182.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 114.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 269.42%, with the 5-day performance at 182.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is 323.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HILS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -316.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -316.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. earnings to increase by 17.50%.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.50% of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares while 6.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.59%. There are 6.49% institutions holding the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 29515.0 HILS shares worth $23006.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 26596.0 shares worth $20731.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.