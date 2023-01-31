Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Stock Forecast For 2023: $20.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 2.93 million Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.56 changed hands at -$0.64 or -4.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.50B. HLIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.52% off its 52-week high of $15.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.25, which suggests the last value was 39.16% up since then. When we look at Harmonic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Analysts gave the Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLIT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmonic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Instantly HLIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.93 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.51%, with the 5-day performance at -5.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 3.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLIT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmonic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.98% over the past 6 months, a 30.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harmonic Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $152.33 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Harmonic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $161.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $117.83 million and $155.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Harmonic Inc. earnings to increase by 141.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.93% of Harmonic Inc. shares while 89.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.34%. There are 89.63% institutions holding the Harmonic Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.70% of the shares, roughly 17.45 million HLIT shares worth $151.33 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.84% or 15.5 million shares worth $134.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 11.11 million shares estimated at $96.32 million under it, the former controlled 10.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.33% of the shares, roughly 7.66 million shares worth around $100.14 million.