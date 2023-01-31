In the last trading session, 2.22 million Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $2.03 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.06M. GROM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2397.54% off its 52-week high of $50.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 45.32% up since then. When we look at Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.77 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.82%, with the 5-day performance at -8.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is 58.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GROM’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 26.11% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.87 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.00%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.25% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares while 7.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.02%. There are 7.36% institutions holding the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.65% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million GROM shares worth $0.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 0.24 million shares worth $98712.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $54731.0.