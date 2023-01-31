Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $51.43 changed hands at -$2.76 or -5.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.78B. FUTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.38% off its 52-week high of $72.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.23, which suggests the last value was 58.72% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.45 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.52%, with the 5-day performance at -3.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is -11.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Futu Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.63% over the past 6 months, a 4.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Futu Holdings Limited will rise 556.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $281.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $281.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 80.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 82.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.03% per year.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 21.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.15% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 36.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.45%. There are 36.23% institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with Aspex Management (HK) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million FUTU shares worth $239.39 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.59% or 3.91 million shares worth $204.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $118.57 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $17.78 million.