Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.26 changed hands at -$0.56 or -4.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $772.15M. FULC’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.2% off its 52-week high of $24.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.21, which suggests the last value was 73.82% up since then. When we look at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 737.29K.

Analysts gave the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FULC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Instantly FULC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.10 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -4.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.34%, with the 5-day performance at -4.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 69.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FULC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 118.06% over the past 6 months, a -4.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 18.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.40% per year.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.72% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares while 93.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.13%. There are 93.46% institutions holding the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 6.13 million FULC shares worth $30.02 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.66% or 3.96 million shares worth $19.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $5.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $6.71 million.