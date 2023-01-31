FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 8.3 million FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.81M. FOXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1082.8% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 75.27% up since then. When we look at FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 115.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4599 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -6.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 145.41%, with the 5-day performance at 115.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 232.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for FOXO Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 360.40%.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.10% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares while 28.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.22%. There are 28.62% institutions holding the FOXO Technologies Inc. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.69% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million FOXO shares worth $14.85 million.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.27% or 1.2 million shares worth $12.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 1868.0 shares estimated at $18717.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.