Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 10.93 million Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.07M. TYDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -8975.0% off its 52-week high of $18.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Cryptyde Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Instantly TYDE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.00%, with the 5-day performance at -27.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is 6.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.43% of Cryptyde Inc. shares while 11.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.88%. There are 11.80% institutions holding the Cryptyde Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.82% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million TYDE shares worth $2.42 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.20% or 1.0 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $1.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.27 million.