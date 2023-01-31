Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 2.5 million Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.15. With the company’s per share price at $5.98 changed hands at -$0.56 or -8.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.38M. COSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -1538.8% off its 52-week high of $98.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 71.74% up since then. When we look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.57 million.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.44 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -8.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.14%, with the 5-day performance at 22.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 31.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 76.14% of Cosmos Holdings Inc. shares while 6.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.77%. There are 6.15% institutions holding the Cosmos Holdings Inc. stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million COSM shares worth $0.29 million.

Anson Funds Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 0.68 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 1384.0 shares estimated at $512.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.