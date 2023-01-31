Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 4.85 million Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.21 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $555.15M. CLOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.31% off its 52-week high of $3.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 28.93% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.71 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.18%, with the 5-day performance at -5.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 38.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clover Health Investments Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.79% over the past 6 months, a 38.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clover Health Investments Corp. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 124.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $799.46 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Clover Health Investments Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $782.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $427.16 million and $432.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Clover Health Investments Corp. earnings to increase by 29.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.10% per year.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.70% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares while 32.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.02%. There are 32.53% institutions holding the Clover Health Investments Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 32.1 million CLOV shares worth $68.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.38% or 24.44 million shares worth $52.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.04 million shares estimated at $21.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 8.6 million shares worth around $18.4 million.