ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.92 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $135.58M. CDXC’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.58% off its 52-week high of $3.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 40.1% up since then. When we look at ChromaDex Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 247.87K.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) trade information

Instantly CDXC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.29%, with the 5-day performance at 1.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) is 18.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.04 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChromaDex Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.29% over the past 6 months, a 40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChromaDex Corporation will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.69 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ChromaDex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $20.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.31 million and $17.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ChromaDex Corporation earnings to decrease by -23.80%.

CDXC Dividends

ChromaDex Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.13% of ChromaDex Corporation shares while 20.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.68%. There are 20.67% institutions holding the ChromaDex Corporation stock share, with Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million CDXC shares worth $4.52 million.

Tieton Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 2.29 million shares worth $3.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $2.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $1.24 million.