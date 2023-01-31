BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.02 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.40M. BWAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -354.46% off its 52-week high of $9.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 18.81% up since then. When we look at BrainsWay Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 136.99K.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) trade information

Instantly BWAY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.09 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) is -9.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BrainsWay Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.15% over the past 6 months, a -95.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BrainsWay Ltd. will fall -30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.26 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BrainsWay Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.47 million and $7.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.70%.

BWAY Dividends

BrainsWay Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.06% of BrainsWay Ltd. shares while 38.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.30%. There are 38.26% institutions holding the BrainsWay Ltd. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.69% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million BWAY shares worth $3.24 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.65% or 1.26 million shares worth $2.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Clearwater Select Equity Fund. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $1.27 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Clearwater Select Equity Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.22 million.