Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.16M. BRDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1682.61% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 39.13% up since then. When we look at Bird Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

Analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bird Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2544 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.14%, with the 5-day performance at -7.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is 33.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRDS’s forecast low is $0.40 with $0.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bird Global Inc. will rise 79.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $98.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Bird Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $65.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bird Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -259.50%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.19% of Bird Global Inc. shares while 64.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.59%. There are 64.11% institutions holding the Bird Global Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 28.87 million BRDS shares worth $12.59 million.

Craft Ventures GP I, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.75% or 26.95 million shares worth $11.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 10.67 million shares estimated at $4.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $1.19 million.