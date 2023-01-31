Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.22 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.47B. BILI’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.04% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.23, which suggests the last value was 67.37% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.17 million.

Analysts gave the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BILI as a Hold, 28 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bilibili Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.15 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.46%, with the 5-day performance at -1.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is 3.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bilibili Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.15% over the past 6 months, a -16.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bilibili Inc. will rise 18.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $908.95 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Bilibili Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $842.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $803.22 million and $702.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Bilibili Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.20%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.24% of Bilibili Inc. shares while 24.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.86%. There are 24.05% institutions holding the Bilibili Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.18% of the shares, roughly 16.89 million BILI shares worth $430.63 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 10.25 million shares worth $261.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund. With 6.28 million shares estimated at $160.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million shares worth around $107.14 million.