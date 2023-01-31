Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 64.73 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $2.87 changed hands at $0.32 or 12.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $332.81M. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -947.39% off its 52-week high of $30.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 55.75% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 85.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.92 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.70 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 12.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.34%, with the 5-day performance at -2.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is 20.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.94% over the past 6 months, a -1,002.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -636.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $1.69 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 81.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.06%. There are 81.85% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.57% of the shares, roughly 12.51 million BBBY shares worth $62.18 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.36% or 8.32 million shares worth $41.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $30.85 million under it, the former controlled 6.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $9.37 million.