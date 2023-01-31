Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $8.94 changed hands at -$0.43 or -4.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. AUPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.08% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.07, which suggests the last value was 54.47% up since then. When we look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Analysts gave the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AUPH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.70 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -4.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.94%, with the 5-day performance at 7.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 115.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.48 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.29% over the past 6 months, a 39.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 56.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 198.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.18 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $49.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.67 million and $23.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 146.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 109.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -61.40%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 36.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.52%. There are 36.95% institutions holding the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million AUPH shares worth $78.51 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 4.89 million shares worth $49.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $21.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $18.35 million.