AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 4.37 million AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.24 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $144.06B. T’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.85% off its 52-week high of $22.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.46, which suggests the last value was 28.56% up since then. When we look at AT&T Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.97 million.

Analysts gave the AT&T Inc. (T) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended T as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AT&T Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Instantly T is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.48 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is 9.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, T’s forecast low is $9.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.53% for it to hit the projected low.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AT&T Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.08% over the past 6 months, a -5.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -30.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AT&T Inc. will fall -26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.49 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AT&T Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $30.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.96 billion and $29.53 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The 2023 estimates are for AT&T Inc. earnings to increase by 493.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.69% per year.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 24. The 5.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 5.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of AT&T Inc. shares while 52.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.08%.