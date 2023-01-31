Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Stock Could Make A -82.72% Loss

In the latest trading session, 3.67 million Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.04 changing hands around $6.57 or 120.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.94M. ATCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.71% off its 52-week high of $13.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.71, which suggests the last value was 60.88% up since then. When we look at Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.52K.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

Instantly ATCX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 120.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.11 on Monday, 01/30/23 added 120.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.79%, with the 5-day performance at 120.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) is 132.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATCX’s forecast low is $7.50 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 64.03% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.55 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $155.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.06% of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. shares while 28.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.05%. There are 28.41% institutions holding the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million ATCX shares worth $11.57 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.48% or 1.65 million shares worth $8.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $9.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $4.63 million.