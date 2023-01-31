Are Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.70M. DBGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -6974.83% off its 52-week high of $208.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

With action -1.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.33%, with the 5-day performance at -1.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is -24.42% down.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Digital Brands Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -311.60%.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.86% of Digital Brands Group Inc. shares while 10.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.75%. There are 10.02% institutions holding the Digital Brands Group Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.90% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million DBGI shares worth $0.41 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 1.0 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $57822.0 under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 59422.0 shares worth around $11581.0.