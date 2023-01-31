Are Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 15.49 million Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.10 changed hands at -$1.14 or -7.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.87B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -453.44% off its 52-week high of $83.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.62, which suggests the last value was 42.91% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.49 million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.59 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -7.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.15%, with the 5-day performance at -2.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 67.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.74% over the past 6 months, a -39.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc. will rise 28.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $359.68 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $433.63 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 9.80%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.42% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares while 77.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.90%. There are 77.46% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 24.79 million AFRM shares worth $447.73 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 20.51 million shares worth $384.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 16.17 million shares estimated at $303.42 million under it, the former controlled 7.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 4.10% of the shares, roughly 9.43 million shares worth around $176.99 million.