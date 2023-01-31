Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.99 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $331.43M. ANNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.6% off its 52-week high of $8.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 70.53% up since then. When we look at Annexon Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 153.85K.

Analysts gave the Annexon Inc. (ANNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANNX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annexon Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.65 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.20%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 40.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ANNX’s forecast low is $4.63 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -329.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annexon Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.65% over the past 6 months, a 21.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annexon Inc. will rise 7.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Annexon Inc. earnings to increase by 18.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of Annexon Inc. shares while 92.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.25%. There are 92.00% institutions holding the Annexon Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 3.78 million ANNX shares worth $14.25 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 3.63 million shares worth $13.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 3.63 million shares estimated at $13.67 million under it, the former controlled 7.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.20% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $10.02 million.