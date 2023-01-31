An Overview Of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA)

In the last trading session, 6.61 million Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.79M. AVYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5665.62% off its 52-week high of $18.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 62.5% up since then. When we look at Avaya Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.89 million.

Analysts gave the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVYA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

Instantly AVYA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4829 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.92%, with the 5-day performance at 34.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is 69.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVYA’s forecast low is $0.40 with $0.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avaya Holdings Corp. will fall -132.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -135.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $585.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Avaya Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $597.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $760 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Avaya Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 97.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.30% per year.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.75% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares while 105.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 128.60%. There are 105.77% institutions holding the Avaya Holdings Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 9.53 million AVYA shares worth $21.35 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.56% or 8.37 million shares worth $18.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 6.75 million shares estimated at $15.13 million under it, the former controlled 6.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 4.49% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $11.13 million.